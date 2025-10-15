Corpus Christi Arts Grants now open for 2026 applications

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Arts & Cultural Commission has announced an open call for applications to the 2026 Arts Grant Program, offering matching grants of up to $15,000 to local cultural organizations.

The program funds cultural events by local organizations that attract visitors to Corpus Christi. Nonprofit organizations in the city with 501(c)(3) status are eligible to apply for the grants, which are funded through the City of Corpus Christi's Hotel Occupancy Tax fund.

According to Texas state law, HOT funds must be used to promote tourism and support the hotel and convention industry. Any organization that receives this funding must follow these legal requirements.

Qualifying organizations include local arts councils or alliances that support and promote local artists and cultural events, nonprofit theater companies that produce plays, musicals, or performances that attract visitors, and museums and cultural centers that host exhibits or events that draw tourists.

Music and dance organizations that organize concerts, festivals, or dance performances open to the public also qualify, as do film or media arts nonprofits that host film festivals or media arts events attracting out-of-town attendees.

Community arts programs that feature public art installations, murals, or cultural celebrations, enhancing the city's appeal to visitors, are eligible. Additionally, literary arts organizations that host book festivals, poetry readings, or writing workshops with a regional or national reach are also eligible.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, November 14. Applications must be submitted online at www.CorpusChristiTX.gov/ArtGrants. Only online application submissions will be accepted.

An online grant informational session will be held on October 22, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The 2026 Arts Grant Program Guidelines are available as a PDF file on the City of Corpus Christi's website.

For more information, organizations can send an email to ACCartsgrants@cctexas.com or call 361-826-3828.

