Corpus Christi approves design contracts for two new fire stations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has approved a design contract for two new fire stations that will replace existing facilities with modern, state-of-the-art buildings.

Council members gave the green light to BRW Architects from College Station, Texas, to design Fire Stations 9 and 11.

The new Fire Station 9 would replace the current facility on Navigation Street with an advanced technology station at 6030 Leopard Street. The single-story, 17,000 square foot building would feature four apparatus bays.

It would also include the following:

Design scope includes 8 to 10 bedrooms, bathrooms with showers and lockers, a captain's office, a dayroom, a commercial kitchen, a hazmat decontamination area, an EMS supply room, an exercise room, built-in fire training features, a backup natural gas power generator, a study room, a laundry room, fencing, and a parking lot with minimal landscaping.

The new Fire Station 11 would replace the current facility on Airline Street near King High School with a state-of-the-art station at 713 Airline Road. The single-story, 13,000-square-foot building would also include four apparatus bays, a work and living area, a kitchen, and other amenities, including an exercise room.

Funding for both projects comes from the 2024 G.O. Bond.

