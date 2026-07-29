Corpus Christi approves $7.4 million in federal funding for housing and homeless services

Corpus Christi city leaders approved more than $7.4 million in federal funding Tuesday to expand affordable housing, support homeless populations, and upgrade neighborhood infrastructure across the city.

The City Council voted to adopt the Fiscal Year 2027 Annual Action Plan, securing $7,443,430 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds. Programs are set to launch Oct. 1, 2026, and run through Sept. 30, 2027.

The funding is divided across three federal grant programs:



Community Development Block Grant ($3,703,414): Covers housing repairs, public facility updates, curb and sidewalk repairs, and code enforcement.

HOME Investment Partnerships Program ($3,507,376): Supports affordable housing construction, rental housing expansion, and homebuyer assistance programs.

Emergency Solutions Grant ($232,640): Directly funds emergency shelters, homeless prevention efforts, and rapid re-housing services.

The plan also authorizes 17 full-time city staff positions, including 5 Code Compliance Officers, and allows staff to execute required HUD agreements and manage environmental reviews.

The annual plan serves as the fourth update to the city's five-year Consolidated Plan. Development of the budget included 2 public input sessions, 30 organization consultations, a public comment period of more than 30 days, and a formal public hearing.

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