Corpus Christi Animal Care Services extends adoption hours to help more pets find homes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is extending its public adoption hours to give potential pet owners more opportunities to find their perfect companion.

Beginning Monday, September 1, 2025, Animal Care Services (ACS) will open for public adoptions one hour earlier, operating from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The current adoption schedule runs from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the same days.

The one-hour extension aims to provide the community with additional time to visit and interact with available animals, ultimately improving the city's live release rate – a key metric measuring how many animals leave the shelter alive through adoptions, transfers, or returns to owners.

"We are excited to implement these extended hours and believe this change will make a substantial difference in connecting more animals with loving homes," said Kathleen Chapa, Director of Animal Care Services.

"Our goal is to provide a more accessible and welcoming environment for all community members looking to adopt," added Chapa.

Adoption Hours Schedule: