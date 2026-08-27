Corpus Christi Animal Care Services interim director resigns to pursue graduate school, career change

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Kathleen "Katie" Chapa has resigned as Corpus Christi Animal Care Services interim director effective today, according to a memo from City Manager Peter Zanoni to the mayor and city council.

Chapa said she is stepping down to focus on finishing graduate school as she works to transition to a new career working with a school district. Zanoni will place current Assistant Director of Animal Care Services Cynthia Martinez as interim director of the department.

The city plans to continue its nationwide search for an Animal Care Services director.

Chapa was appointed to the role in May 2024 at an annual salary of $155,000. She brought a background in floodplain and coastal protection management, without prior experience in animal care. Public records showed 10 other candidates for the position were veterinarians or animal care specialists.

One rejected applicant, speaking anonymously, previously criticized the city's hiring practices, suggesting bias and warning that inexperienced leadership could negatively impact animal welfare.

In March 2025, Chapa resigned from her position as Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Director and requested a voluntary demotion.

The city's hiring brochure shows the position's base salary range is $134,889 to $180,000, with compensation based on education and qualifications.

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