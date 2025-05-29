Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff ISD students celebrate the last day of school with excitement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Flour Bluff, students streamed out of classrooms during early dismissal, their excitement nearly impossible to contain. One student, Gage Lyden, shared what many were feeling.

"I'm looking forward to like making the best out of this summer and having a lot of fun," said Lyden.

Coastal Bend Students Celebrate the Last Day of School with Excitement and Energy

Over at Ella Barnes Elementary, a similar scene unfolded. Kids came out the doors, some cheering, others waving goodbye to teachers and friends. For many, the start of summer means fun, freedom—and no homework.

"I can't wait to leave, man. I'm so glad school is over. Summer is going to be so fun... then we're going to have to go to school and that’s going to ruin our days,” said some CCISD students.

Parents snapped photos and shared hugs while teachers waved goodbye as buses rolled away. And in Flour Bluff, with high traffic during dismissal, security maintained a strong presence to ensure students and families had a safe and smooth send-off.

