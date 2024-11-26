Corpus Christi Airport sees smooth sailing despite busy travel day

CORPUS CHRITSI, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 26 marked the busiest day for air travel, but passengers at Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) reported smooth sailing.

Many passengers arriving from Dallas and Houston said they had no complaints about their travel experience.

"Very easy, energies were calm, no delays that we could see," Randall Spear, who was flying in from Dallas said.

John Sagert, who left Nashville at 3 a.m. to beat the rush, also praised the travel experience.

"Houston wasn’t busy either, but we didn’t even have to go through TSA there," he said.

Kevin Smith, director of aviation for the city of Corpus Christi, said 2,500 passengers would be flying in and out of CCIA over the two days leading up to Thanksgiving — marking the busiest traffic the airport has seen in 20 years. He credited lower ticket prices and more available seats for the influx.

"We heard from one passenger that said we were $200 cheaper on the round trip out here than San Antonio," Smith said.

To further accommodate travelers, CCIA has added three additional late-night flights, with planes landing after 10 p.m.

On Sunday, the airport expects another 2,800 passengers to pass through Corpus Christi on their way home.