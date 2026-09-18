Corpus Christi addresses water taste and odor issues amid residents concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City water officials are working to address temporary taste and odor issues that have affected tap water across Corpus Christi since mid-September, with conditions expected to improve over the next few days.

On September 16, Corpus Christi Water (CCW) issued a public notice advising residents that they may notice an earthy or musty taste and odor in their tap water. The utility emphasized that despite the aesthetic issues, the water remains compliant with all federal and state health standards and is safe for drinking, cooking, and everyday use.

Timeline for Improvement

According to city officials, the change in taste and odor is expected to last only a few more days. The water currently in the system, which contains higher levels of naturally occurring organics, needs time to fully cycle out of the distribution network before returning to normal conditions.

The intensity of the taste and odor can vary depending on location within the city's water distribution grid. Areas with higher water usage or proximity to main transmission lines are cycling through the affected water more quickly than other parts of the city.

What's Causing the Problem

City officials explain that this year's water quality issues stem from a unique combination of factors. While high summer temperatures are common in South Texas, recent increases in water levels in local lakes and rivers have brought more nutrient-rich organic matter into the surface water supply.

"The main reason for this event isn't just the summer heat, but also the recent increase in water levels in our lakes and rivers," a CCW spokesperson explained. "This rise has brought more nutrient-rich organic matter, such as decomposing plant and algal material, into the surface waters. It's this mix of the new organic matter reacting with the warm summer temperatures that has resulted in the earthy taste we're experiencing now."

These naturally occurring compounds can be detected by the public at very low levels and influence taste and smell but do not pose health risks in treated drinking water.

City Response

CCW is taking several steps to address the issue:

Increased monitoring of all source water supplies

Adjusting treatment processes at the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant to target and reduce the organic compounds causing the earthy taste

Continuous monitoring and active treatment adjustments to improve water aesthetics

What Residents Can Do

City officials recommend several steps residents can take while the issue resolves:

Refrigerate tap water in a covered pitcher, which can lessen the odor for some people

Do not add extra chlorine or household chemicals to tap water

Report any other water-quality concerns to 311

While some local restaurants have made operational changes during this period, city officials emphasize that the tap water meets all regulatory safety standards and remains safe to drink.

The city expects normal taste and odor conditions to return as the affected water cycles through the distribution system over the coming days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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