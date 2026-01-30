Corpus Christi activates Cold Weather Emergency Services as colder temperatures expected this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is opening warming centers as colder temperatures move into the region, with potentially freezing temperatures forecast for Friday night and hazardous marine conditions through Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will drop to near freezing Friday night with strong north winds creating hazardous conditions on area waters. Saturday morning wind chills are expected to feel slightly below 32 degrees, while Sunday morning temperatures will remain cold but are not expected to drop below freezing. A warming trend is predicted to begin Monday.

Emergency Refuge Centers Open Friday

To protect residents and pets during the cold snap, the city will open two Emergency Refuge Centers starting Friday at 5:00 pm:

Ben Garza Gym - 1815 Howard Street

Del Mar College Windward Campus FEMA Dome - 4101 Old Brownsville Road (Entrance #1)

Both centers will operate continuously from Friday at 5:00 p.m. until Sunday morning, depending on weather conditions. Animal Care Services will provide kennels and food for pets at the overnight refuge centers, with arrangements made through partner agencies to accept pets from unhoused individuals.

Daytime Warming Centers

All city libraries will serve as daytime warming centers during regular hours. Several locations will offer extended weekend schedules:

Saturday, January 31:

La Retama Central Library (805 Comanche Street): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library (3202 McKinzie Rd.): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library (4044 Greenwood Dr.): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Janet F. Harte Public Library (2629 Waldron Rd.): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center (654 Graham Road): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, February 1:

La Retama Central Library: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library: CLOSED

Ben F. McDonald Public Library: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Janet F. Harte Public Library: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Senior Centers

Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner Drive 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. / Monday through Friday

Greenwood Senior Center 4040 Greenwood Drive 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. / Monday through Friday

Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely Drive 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. / Monday through Friday

Northwest Senior Center 9725 Up River Road 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. / Monday through Friday

Zavala Senior Center 510 Osage 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. / Monday through Friday

Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton Street 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. / Monday through Friday

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham Road 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. / Monday through Friday, Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Free Transportation Available

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will provide fare-free rides to individuals traveling to warming centers or emergency refuge locations. Both the trip to and return from these facilities will be free of charge. Passengers simply need to inform their bus operator of their destination.

Corpus Christi Police officers will also monitor people they encounter during patrols to determine if assistance is needed, including providing transportation and blankets.

Donation Guidelines

The city is partnering with The Free Store to provide cold-weather items to guests of the Emergency Refuge Center. No donations of food or clothing will be accepted at the Emergency Refuge Centers.

Organizations accepting donations and volunteers include:

Corpus Christi Metro Ministries (361) 887-0151

Mother Teresa Shelter (361) 883-7372

The Free Store Corpus Christi (361) 319-0933

Timon's Ministries (361) 937-6196

Customer Service Extended Hours

The city's 3-1-1 Call Center will operate Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents needing assistance or information.

The city is coordinating with Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, which is also providing overnight shelter, and will continue to monitor weather conditions and maintain communication with service providers throughout the cold-weather event.

