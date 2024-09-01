Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project challenges South Texas artists

South Texas artists gather at the Alamo Drafthouse in Corpus Christi on Sunday, Sept. 1 for the Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project.

The film project challenges filmmakers and actors to be creative in a week period.

The Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project held the 2024 Screening and Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Staples. The ceremony gathered filmmakers, actors, and fans to see films made by local talent.

Local filmmakers rose to the challenge and created short films in only seven days. The CC7Day Film Project has become a cornerstone of art for the city’s art community.

At the screening, people of all ages got in line to see the short films that express creativity and storytelling.

Pablo Schmitt has been part of the project since 2009. This year, he is the team leader for Brain Storm — a film filled with drama and thrill.

“I think it’s a great outlet for creative people, especially for people who always have a story inside. Everybody has an idea. Everybody has a story to tell,” Schmitt said.

The project continues to grow yearly, highlighting the filming community around South Texas.

