Construction work to temporarily impact traffic flow on Norton Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction crews began road construction on Norton Street near Sam Houston Elementary School, creating temporary traffic pattern changes for the area.

The project is part of ongoing water infrastructure improvements that aim to enhance efficiency and system reliability, city officials say.

The Norton Street project will cause traffic to flow one-way (westbound) on Norton Street between Ramsey Street and Cambridge Drive. Access to both Sam Houston Elementary School and nearby residences will remain available throughout the project which is expected to last until December. City officials have coordinated with officials at Sam Houston to ensure minimal disruption to daily operations.

Motorists traveling through the area are advised to follow traffic signs and allow extra time for their commute. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

