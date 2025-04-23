Considering returning to school? GED graduate from DMC shares her experience

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sometimes taking the first step is the hardest part.

Del Mar College offers free adult education basic classes for those interested in taking the GED exam. The college told KRIS 6 News that the GED program is a new grant-funded program offered through the Texas Workforce Commission.

19-year-old GED graduate, Emma Grace Barrientez, said she first stopped going to school back in 2022 when she was 16 years old.

“No one else could take it away from you,” Barrientez said. “No one could take your GED away from you, ever, cause you earned it.”

Barrientez tells me she didn't plan one day to drop out of high school, but over time, the absences started piling up which forced her to stop going.

“I was a pretty insecure shy girl, and I always kept to my own, and I was always scared of being bullied,” Barrientez said.

At the time, Barrientez was also dealing with grief for the death of her cat, Binx.

“So going through that grief and going through that sadness really, really did affect me, but I told myself, you know, my family wouldn't want me to fall into this horrible grief thing,” Barrientez said.

So, Barrientez realized she couldn't continue living like that forever.

“I want to be independent, Barrientez said. “And have a job and the only way to really get that is to have a GED or diploma.”

Barrientez’s dad brought up the idea of her taking the GED.

“I think a lot of times students are afraid that they're either going to have to pay for the services that they're receiving, or they believe that they're not going to be able to get into a class,” Jennifer Howard, Assistant Director of ESL at DMC said.

Howard says students interested in going back to school can stop by the Venters business building any Tuesday from 9am to noon and bring identification to sign up.

“We schedule you for pre-testing, for the, to place you in classes and that's done on Thursdays same times just a Thursday 9 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. here in the Venters building,” Howard said.

Since October 2024, 260 students have enrolled in the program and 8 students have earned their GED.

“We also have scholarships to help you, pay for your GED test, and then, of course, all of our classes are free,” Howard said.

According to DMC, over 20 GED students have co-enrolled in Continuing Education’s Workforce Training programs such as Accounting, Welding, Legal Secretary, Electrical Helper, and Administrative Assistant while they continue working towards earning their GED.

“Sometimes people are worried about time,” Barrientez said. “Do I have time to study? Do I have time to do this? And even incorporating just maybe set a timer for 30 minutes just and read a chapter from a book that will help.”

Barrientez started her journey in March 2023 and passed the GED exam nearly six months later.

For more information, reach out to Del Mar College at 361-698-2450 or go to their website delmar.edu/ged.

