CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Repercussions from the sexual abuse allegations against the late civil rights icon Cesar Chavez continue.

Observances that had been planned for March 31st, Cesar Chavez Day, were canceled across the country. Governor Greg Abbott has also ordered that Chavez's name be removed from public buildings and other locations. Some cities across the state have removed his name from street signs.

District 34 Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says those streets and buildings should be renamed in honor of Dr. Hector P. Garcia. Gonzalez says the Corpus Christi native and founder of the G.I. Forum was a great civil rights leader for the Mexican-American community who deserves greater recognition.

"He brought to light the discrimination that American, Mexican American veterans were suffering after World War II in the country they had fought for and helped change policies both to Democratic and Republican administrations," Gonzalez said.

Garcia was also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Gonzalez has written to Abbott and is speaking with state lawmakers to try and get this recognition for Garcia.

Congressman pushes for new recognition for Dr. Hector P. Garcia

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