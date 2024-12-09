Community mourns the loss of Former Corpus Christi Mayor, Police Chief Henry Garrett

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Henry Garrett, a dedicated public servant who shaped Corpus Christi for decades, has passed away at 84. He died Sunday, surrounded by family, following a long illness.

Garrett’s career spanned more than three decades, including a term as mayor from 2005 to 2009 and as police chief from 1989 to 1995. He began his law enforcement career in 1963 as a patrolman.

Garrett, a beloved figure in the community, was honored last year when the Buccaneer Commission named its new headquarters after him. The American Bank Center also features a ballroom in his name, a testament to his lasting impact.

Assistant Police Chief David Blackmon, who worked closely with Garrett and met with him monthly for lunch, shared his fond memories.“It was always my favorite time of the month to meet with Henry and hear the wisdom he had to share. It was a good time,” Blackmon said.

Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney also reflected on Garrett’s legacy, calling him a true leader who made a real difference in the community. “I can't tell you how many things Henry has done for this community, he was a mountain of a man and will be sorely missed. Chesney said.

Garrett was also a devoted husband, father to three sons, and grandfather to nine grandchildren. A public visitation will be announced by the family.

