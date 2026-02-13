Community honors Army veteran with no known family at final farewell

Dozens of community members gathered at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery today to honor Army Sergeant Dennis Michael Anderson, a decorated Vietnam and Kuwait War veteran who had no known family to attend his funeral services.

The cemetery had reached out to the public, asking community members to attend Anderson's services to ensure he received a proper farewell. The call was answered by dozens of people who came to pay their respects to the fallen soldier.

Anderson served his country with distinction from 1969 to 1993, including deployments to Vietnam and Kuwait. His military service earned him numerous honors, including the National Defense Service Medal with a bronze star, Army Good Conduct Medal (4th Award), Southwest Asia Service Medal with three bronze stars, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Achievement Medal with a 2nd oak leaf cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm.

The veteran's final salute demonstrated the community's commitment to ensuring no service member is forgotten, regardless of whether they have family present to honor their sacrifice.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!