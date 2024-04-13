Community Day with the Coast Guards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The U.S Coast Guards Sector Corpus Christi held their 2nd annual Community Day Event.

The event is a look behind the scenes on the missions Coast Guards take on and how it impacts the Coastal Bend.

They got up close and personal and demonstrated search and rescue with helicopters. They also brought boats to engage with the younger kids to teach marine safety and environmental protection.

"I think that's kind of what the Coast Guard does. We bring people together, and this is an awesome opportunity for kids to come out and see all the cool things the Coast Guards do for the community and start engaging in a positive way," US Coast Guard Seth Dumoulin said.

