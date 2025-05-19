Community benefit to help Ronnie "Pointy Boots" Mathis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pitmaster and community advocate, Pete Trevino, is calling all neighbors across the Coastal Bend to show their support to Ronnie "Pointy Boots" Mathis.

Trevino is hosting a benefit to raise money for Mathis' medical expenses. KRIS 6 previously reported Mathis was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer in April. Doctors said the cancer spread throughout several parts of his body, giving him six months to one year to live.

Known for turning heads with his style of long, pointy boots and larger than life cowboy hats, Mathis has touched hearts in the Corpus Christi community for more than 50 years. You may have seen him riding around the neighborhood on his colorful electric bike or at a local festival, showcasing his true Corpus Christi pride.

The benefit event for Ronnie "Pointy Boots" Mathis will be held Saturday, June 14 at Hi-Ho Drive Inn, located at 3945 Baldwin Boulevard. The event will be from 12pm until they sell out. Community members can purchase pulled pork and sausage sandwiches, chips and a drink for $15.

Pointy Boots and a Purpose: Corpus Christi icon battles cancer, calls on community for support

If you'd like to donate food, reach out to Pete Trevino at (361) 815-5199. For cash donations, contact Maxie Dennis at (361) 813-9658.

You can also support Mathis through his Go Fund Me page here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!