Pointy Boots and a Purpose: Corpus Christi icon battles cancer, calls on community for support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Known for his brightly colored suits, sharply pointed boots, and a heart bigger than life, Ronnie “Pointy Boots” Mathis has long been a living legend on Corpus Christi’s Westside.

But now, the man who has given his life to uplifting his community is fighting for his own.

“I had a plan, it wasn’t just style. I had a plan. I really didn’t want to die a nobody," Ronnie said.

He was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer, a diagnosis that has spread throughout his body. Doctors have given him six months to a year to live.

Despite the diagnosis, Ronnie remains a figure of hope and resilience. True to his legacy, he’s determined to go out in style and on his own terms; continuing to inspire, uplift, and show others what it means to live fully, even in the face of a devastating illness.

Born and raised on the Westside, Ronnie was always drawn to fashion. Inspired by his twin brother, Donnie, Ronnie took his style to another level. Towering cowboy hats, jewel-toned suits, and famously long-toed boots became his signature look. Many of the pieces within his look, he created himself.

“Then I just took it [the fashion] to another level. I always take things to another level,” Ronnie said.

Whether it was a city parade, festival, or a simple day around the neighborhood, Ronnie could be found turning heads, not just for how he dressed, but how he made people feel.

"I've been here all my life. This is my neighborhood," Ronnie said. "I'm just being me. That's all anyone could ask for, is for me to be me."

His older sister, Virginia Simms, said the bond between them has only grown stronger during this chapter. She said her brother's diagnosis has encouraged her to go to the doctor and check up on her own health.

“I said to myself, 'Hmm, I’ve got to stick with him. I’ve got to stick with my brother because even though he has a twin, it’s always been me and Ronnie," Simms said.

His niece, Maxie Dennis, said their family have a hard time dealing with the tough news. However, they're resilient to push through it, no matter the circumstance.

“Our family has not dealt with a lot of death. So hearing the news, it’s really difficult and hard to even think about it and comprehend, but God has the last word," Dennis added.

Ronnie's influence and presence has made such an impact that even local artist, Allison Schuchs, was moved to capture it in a portrait. She said it took her several weeks to complete. She said the portrait has a deeper meaning now that Ronnie has received his diagnosis. Schuchs said she's honored to take part in honoring Ronnie, as she believes he deserves.

“It was something that had to be done,” Schuchs said. “Maybe it was guidance from above, the timing just felt right and I'm glad that I did it."

Two of her paintings that illustrate Ronnie's unique style now hangs in the American Bank Center. The portrait is as a reminder of the legacy Ronnie has built through expression, connection, and community pride. Schuchs is hoping that someone will purchase the portraits as some of the proceeds will go to Ronnie.

In recent weeks, the community has begun rallying around Ronnie just as he’s done for so many. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover his medical and living expenses, including a new bicycle to help him get to and from doctor’s appointments.

Ronnie said he doesn’t want pity from the community. He wants people to live boldly. And in true “Pointy Boots” fashion, he’s facing the end with as much heart and flair as he faced life.

“It ain’t sad,” Ronnie said. “I did all I could. We all got our day, and the Lord don’t make no mistakes.”

KRIS 6 News would love to see your favorite moments with Ronnie “Pointy Boots” Mathis. If you have photos or memories to share, send them to our newsroom.

