Commissioner Miller calls on schools and nonprofits to apply as sponsors for USDA Summer Nutrition Programs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is now accepting sponsor applications for its 2026 Summer Meal Programs. These programs connect eligible organizations with federal funding to serve nutritious meals to Texas children 18 and younger when school cafeterias close for summer.

"I invite all Texans, schools, cities, churches, and nonprofits to join us in tackling childhood hunger during the summer months," Commissioner Miller said. "Every year, thousands of Texas children rely on the healthy meals served at sites across the state. In 2026, we want even more organizations committed to keeping Texas strong to help ensure our kids enjoy an active, healthy summer and return to school ready to learn."

TDA administers two USDA-funded Summer Meal Programs: the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the Seamless Summer Option (SSO).

SFSP allows schools, non-profit summer camps, governmental entities, and other nonprofits to serve meals to children in their communities.

SSO is available to schools already operating the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), enabling them to continue meal service after the academic year ends.

Sponsoring organizations work with TDA to serve meals statewide, focusing on rural areas and low-income communities. Rural sponsors can offer flexible options like grab-and-go meals, home delivery, multi-day meal packages, and parent pickup. These options help families access healthy meals when traveling to traditional meal sites is difficult.

Meals are provided at no cost to all children 18 and under. Adults over 18 who have a mental or physical disability, as determined by a state or local educational agency, and who participate in a school program for individuals with disabilities, are also eligible.

All sponsors must contract with TDA and complete the required training. Approved SFSP and SSO sponsors that follow federal and state regulations will be reimbursed for eligible meals served.

Schools applying for SSO submit site applications through TX‑UNPS.

Organizations applying for SFSP should use the SFSP New Applicants page on SquareMeals.org.

Key Deadlines:

SFSP new sponsors or those needing additional review: April 15, 2026

Renewing SFSP sponsors: May 1, 2026

All SSO applications: June 1, 2026

TDA will share additional guidance with current and prospective sponsors as it becomes available.

For more information about TDA's Summer Meal Programs and other nutrition initiatives, visit SquareMeals.org.

