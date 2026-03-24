Commissioner Miller announces applications open for 'GO TEXAN' product promotion grants

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced Monday that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is now accepting applications for the GO TEXAN Marketing Enhancement Grant Assistance (MEGA) Product Promotion program, a funding initiative designed to help Texas agricultural businesses grow their reach and compete in new markets.

MEGA grants provide funding to help GO TEXAN partners with the costs of marketing Texas agricultural products, and eligible applicants may request up to $40,000 for a range of promotional activities.

"MEGA grants help our GO TEXAN partners get their products in front of more customers and into more markets," Commissioner Miller said. "TDA backs Texas businesses with real support so they can grow, compete, and show the world what Texas agriculture is all about."

Eligible GO TEXAN Product partners are encouraged to apply early. For more information about grant application requirements or to learn more about becoming a GO TEXAN partner, visit the GO TEXAN website or the MEGA grant webpage.

Who Qualifies?

The program is open to Tier 2 or higher GO TEXAN Product partners looking to market and promote qualifying Texas products. Eligible promotional activities include direct mailing campaigns, newspaper advertisements, tradeshow fees, and website creation. To qualify, products must be produced, processed, or value-added in Texas. Selected grant projects will receive funding through cost reimbursement.

Why It Matters

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses make up more than 99% of all businesses in Texas and employ nearly half of the state's private-sector workforce — making programs like MEGA critical to sustaining the state's economic future.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Texas agriculture and rural communities, and when they succeed, Texas succeeds," Commissioner Miller said. "Programs like MEGA give our agribusinesses and entrepreneurs working to grow their operations and strengthen local economies across rural Texas a fighting chance."

Key Dates

Application Deadline: May 7, 2026

GO TEXAN Enrollment/Upgrade Deadline: April 21, 2026 — New GO TEXAN members and existing members seeking to upgrade their partnership level must complete enrollment or upgrades by this date to be eligible to apply.

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