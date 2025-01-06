Cold snap hits Corpus Christi, residents brace for winter chill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hang on to your hats, Corpus Christi—it’s cold out there! With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s all week, city workers and residents are bracing for the unexpected.

Becky Westfall has lived here long enough to know that winter doesn’t last long.

“I always say we have winter for three days, and that’s it—it’s gone,” she said.

But for some, the cold is a bit overwhelming.

“It’s really cold— a little too cold for comfort,” one local resident said.

Even a brief cold snap can have big consequences for homeowners. Experts saod preparation is key.

“As long as your home is heated and you don’t experience any power loss, the chances of your pipes freezing are very low—especially if you insulate outside pipes,” Wesley Nebgen, the director of water systems and infrastructure for Corpus Christi Water said.

If you do lose power, Nebgen said insulate your outside pipes with towels or pool noodles, disconnect outdoor hoses, cover outdoor faucets and turn off irrigation systems.

Meanwhile, nonprofit organizations like the Mother Teresa Shelter are shifting focus by distributing warm clothing to those in need.

“Fortunately, we have individuals like Mother Teresa, and just others who are lending a helping hand to others,” a shelter volunteer said.

The Good Samaritan Shelter has also opened its doors to anyone in need of a warm place to stay. When temperatures dip below 60 degrees, everyone is welcome.

The cold weather is expected to last all week, so bundle up, get prepared, and stay safe to ride out this cold snap together.