CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is my birthday weekend, but plot twist — we have a little gift for you, too. Our neighborhoods are popping with things to do, so Michelle and I did the heavy lifting and rounded up some fun events if you are looking to have a good time.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Have a paw-some weekend rolling into these monster-sized local events

Girl Power event

The free Girl Power event returns Saturday, and it is glowing up with a spa-tacular theme. The event brings together girls in grades five through eight, along with the women who cheer them on. Hosted by the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health, Girl Power runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cunningham Middle School. Expect lunch, giveaways, and an empowering message, because confidence is always in style. I was there last year, and it was a blast.

Competencia Folklorica de Tejas

The competition is heating up at the Hilliard Center all weekend long, and we mean caliente. Competencia Folklorica de Tejas is bringing together incredible ballet folklorico dancers from across the U.S. and Mexico. You can check out the moves Saturday and Sunday. Hours vary.

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live

Also at the Hilliard Center, get ready to roll into some action. Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow-N-Fire is taking over with three high-octane shows Saturday and Sunday. Expect epic stunts, big air, and monster-sized fun for the whole family.

Out of the Darkness Walk

If you are looking to take steps — literally — for a good cause, the Out of the Darkness Walk happens Saturday at Dugan Wellness Stadium, raising awareness and funds for suicide prevention. Check-in starts at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Paws on the Pier 5K and 1K Wag Walk

It is going to be a paw-some morning at Cole Park Pier. The Paws on the Pier 5K and 1K Wag Walk is Saturday. Leash up your pups and bring the whole pack. There will be vendors, a dog treat bar, and plenty of tail-wagging fun, all supporting Dreaming of Furever Animal Rescue. It starts at 8 a.m.

There is a lot going on, and we have more details on our website. If you would like to see your event featured, make sure you send us a message.

Corpus Christi’s Piano Celebration Week Returns for Ninth Year

The Department of Music at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi is set to host its ninth annual Piano Celebration Week, a lively 10-day festival running March 20–29. The event brings together more than 600 performers from both the Coastal Bend and across the U.S. for a diverse showcase of piano music from around the world.

Festival goers can enjoy an array of performances, ranging from solo and chamber recitals to themed concerts, master classes, and interactive programs geared toward young audiences. Whether you’re a dedicated music lover or simply seeking a fresh cultural outing, the festival promises something for everyone.

All events are free and open to the public.

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