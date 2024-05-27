Coastal Bend Student to compete at Scripps National Spelling Bee tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX- — On Saturday, alongside his mom Adrianna Garcia, Anthony Reyes took his first flight ever heading to Maryland to compete in the National Scripps Spelling Bee.

So far, the two have attended multiple events with the other contestants and are enjoying their time so far.

"The whole experience has been very fun," Garcia said. "There's a lot of games and activities even for the parents. Yesterday, there was a rule word challenge, and parents were playing a little game too. So that was fun."

Along with other contestants, they are also participating in a Memorial Day picnic held at Audi Field and will attend the opening ceremony Monday night.

When KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone asked Reyes about his thoughts on being in this position, he felt a multitude of different emotions but was grateful for the experience.

"Honestly, I'm just happy to be here," he said. "It's been an amazing experience. I'm excited but nervous at the same time because I don't know what words they're going to give me."

Reyes, along with 244 other contestants, will begin their competition on Tuesday at 8:30 AM.

