Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery expands grounds for more space

The CBSVC broke ground back in September with anticipation to end construction by the beginning of 2025.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is expanding its grounds to have more space for future burials. The cemetery opened in 2011 as a way to serve veterans and their families upon their final resting place.

In September, construction crews broke ground on the new project. On Monday, crews began adding fencing to the particular areas that will be expanded upon. In four years, it's estimated that the cemetery grounds will be completely full, so this is their efforts to plan ahead for more space.

“We got the idea for when the cemetery gets full," Freddy Medina, the cemetery's on site representative said, "We found out that we are running out of space, so we have submitted an application for this project to the VA office.”

The National Cemetery Administration provided a $9.1 million grant to fund the project. The Texas Veterans Land Office also added $144,000 to the project budget. There will also be additions to the columbarium where cremated remains will find their final resting place. A new automatic entry gate for visitors will also be installed.

"We're adding close to 4,000 more burial spaces with this project, which will extend to us being able to accommodate more than 12,000 burials here," Medina said.

Those who work with the families of the deceased veterans say they want to make sure the families are comfortable, especially since many of those working on the grounds are veterans themselves, including Medina.

He served more than 20 years with the U.S. Navy and said working with the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery was his way of giving back, even after he has retired.

“One of my advocacy was when I retired, I wanted to serve the veterans and make sure that I take care of the families," Medina said,"I feel so good about it because that’s what I’m here for and it makes the families happy."

There is still some time before the cemetery additions will be complete. Crews expect to be finished by the beginning of 2025.

