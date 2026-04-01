Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery changes visitation hours

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visitation hours have changed at all four Texas State Veterans Cemeteries, including the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Starting today through Sept. 30, the new visitation hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The change is due to longer days during the spring and summer.

The extended visitation hours will allow families to spend more time with their loved ones.

Visitation hours will switch back to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 1.

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