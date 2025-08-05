Coastal Bend school districts collect Operation SOS donations from Holt Cat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — More than 22,000 students across the coastal bend will receive much-needed school supplies thanks to Operation Supply Our Students (SOS).

Today marked the pickup day at the Holt Cat warehouse, where representatives from over 40 area school districts arrived to collect boxes of supplies for children in need.

"This is going to help out a lot of with the kids because some are not fortunate like other kids, and for a small school it helps out alot," Jesse Garcia from Woodsboro ISD said.

The annual campaign, now in its 35th year, is a partnership between KRIS TV and the United Way of the Coastal Bend. This year's drive collected over 40,000 pounds of school supplies.

Additional school districts are scheduled to pick up their supplies tomorrow.