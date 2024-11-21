Coastal Bend restauranteur hands out free meal vouchers to first responders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a powerful show of gratitude, a local restaurant owner is thanking the community in a tasty way.

Charlie Alegria, the owner of the Morgan Street Seafood Market, The Crawfish Trailer and the Alegria Seafood truck among others handed out 3,000 free meal vouchers to first responders.

Representatives from the Corpus Christi Police Department were on hand to accept the vouchers. Alegria also gave a thousand vouchers to the Coastal Bend Food Bank for distribution to blood donors.

The vouchers are good for one free meal at any of Alegria's establishments.

He said it's his way of giving back to those who do so much for the community and he would like to see others do the same.

“I would like other businesses to do what I do to support our community and say we can do more. If we’re ever going to make Corpus Christi thrive, we’ve got to support each other.” Alegria said.

The free food vouchers can be used at any of Alegria’s eating establishments for a free meal.

This is the second year Alegria has given out food vouchers, and he said he plans on doing it again next year.

