Coastal Bend pharmacists discuss being proactive with your flu shot this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its officially a month away from flu season, but already, there is reason for some to be more proactive with maintaining their health.

Raul Elizondo, a pharmacist with CVS, said it's important to get your flu shot, not only to protect yourself but others in the community.

According to the CDC, there isa 9.2% increaseof flu cases this year since October 2023.

With COVID-19 cases increasing across the Coastal Bend, Elizondo also said the flu is an added virus that people should be proactive in preventing.

"I've also noticed that a lot of customers started wearing their masks because they want to protect themselves. So that's a good thing. There's been a large spike of that. We had a couple flu cases in the past couple weeks as well," Elizondo said.

Elizondo added that anyone six months and older can get a flu shot. Updating your flu vaccinations, and wearing a mask can help as well.

“Obviously, the whole community can get the flu shot for the most part," Elizondo said. "And sometimes the patients that have immunological conditions that where they can’t get vaccinated. They’re unable to get to get the flu shot, so its our job.”

Although flu season officially begins in October, some people are already on the right path and have scheduled their flu shots.

"It's not a big deal. You come in, sit down and they shoot you up and you go out, so you don't get the flu. It really does protect you," resident Richard Ubbink said.

"There's a lot of epidemics and everything else going on with this environment," resident Mike Perez added. "We don't know what else is going to get it. You might as well get it. If you want to be safe than sorry."

Experts say vaccines, like the flu shot, will not take effect until two weeks after you get them. So the earlier, the better.

