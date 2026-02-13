Coastal Bend high school students walk out of classes, protest against ICE

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several high school students in the Coastal Bend participated in anti-ICE protests on Thursday, Feb. 12.

A group of Miller High School students walked out of school and marched from the school, toward the Bayfront. They carried hand-made signs and chanted anti-Ice slogans that at times, included profanity.

The march ended near Whataburger by the Bay on shoreline, where they met with other students who were also protesting.

Students from other schools like Veterans Memorial High School, King High School, and even schools in Calallen also held their own protests against ICE.

