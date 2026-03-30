Coastal Bend Food Bank to host a pop-up mobile produce distribution event on Bear Lane this Thursday

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting a pop-up mobile produce distribution this Thursday, April 2, to provide fresh food to the community.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 5442 Bear Lane. Organizers note the distribution will run until supplies run out.

To ensure a smooth and safe process, the food bank has issued several distribution guidelines. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles for safety reasons and to not leave their cars unattended. Drivers must also stay off their phones while in the distribution line and follow all traffic rules.

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