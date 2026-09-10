CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Coastal Bend communities unite to Honor 9/11 Heroes with memorial events on September 11, 2026.

Communities across the Coastal Bend will come together to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the tragic attacks that forever changed America. From solemn ceremonies to challenging stair climbs, multiple events will honor the memory of those lost and celebrate the bravery of first responders.

Refinery Terminal Fire Company

The day begins early with the Refinery Terminal Fire Company 25th anniversary September 11th Memorial Walk along Shoreline Boulevard. Check-in time begins at 7 a.m. The memorial begins at 7:46 a.m. (8:46 a.m. Eastern) when the first plane hit the north tower.

The walk will start at 8:03 a.m. (9:03 a.m. Eastern) when the second plane hit the south tower.

The walk will begin at the Art Center parking lot in front of the Hilliard Center.

Whataburger Field Stair Climbs

The day begins early at Whataburger Field, where the Coast Guard hosts the annual 9/11 Stair Climb. The event kicks off at 8:00 AM with a restricted climb for first responders only, expected to draw a significant presence from the Corpus Christi Police Department and Corpus Christi Fire Department.

At 10:00 AM, the stair climb opens to the public, allowing community members to participate in this moving tribute. Those interested in participating should contact the Coast Guard or Whataburger Field for additional details about registration and requirements.

City of Corpus Christi Memorial

Heritage Park will host the City of Corpus Christi's September 11th Memorial Event at 8:30 AM. Located at 1581 N. Chaparral Street, this ceremony is organized jointly by the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Corpus Christi Police Department, and Port of Corpus Christi Police Department. The event will commemorate the fallen heroes of the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Ceremony

NAS-CC will hold its own memorial ceremony at 8:30 AM. It will be held at the NASCC Fire Station 1.

Del Mar College Memorial Stair Climb

The Del Mar Windward Campus will host a Memorial Stair Climb at 10:45 AM, where firefighters and CCFD Fire Chief Brandon Wade will honor the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice responding to the World Trade Center attacks. Participants can choose to walk all or part of the climb, or simply observe the tribute. While water will be provided, attendees are encouraged to bring additional hydration.

Kingsville Commemorative Ceremony

The city of Kingsville will mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks with a special commemorative ceremony at Javelina Stadium, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The ceremony will feature First Sergeant (Retired) Ulysses Bell Jr. as the keynote speaker, bringing a powerful firsthand perspective to the memorial event. Bell, a Pentagon first responder, served as a Sergeant First Class with Alpha Company, 1st Platoon, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and was stationed at Fort McNair in Washington D.C. when the attacks occurred.

Additional Community Events

Several other commemorative events will take place throughout the day:

Carroll High School students have organized a prayer circle at 8:15 AM at the flagpole outside campus

Corpus Christi Cathedral will host a special mass at 12:05 PM, celebrated by Father Pete Elizardo

The Diocese of Corpus Christi will participate in the noon remembrance

Evening Tribute at Calallen High School

The day concludes with a special tribute at Calallen High School's football game against Gregory-Portland. The evening begins at 5:30 PM with guest arrivals, followed by a 6:30 PM presentation lineup and 7:30 PM kickoff.

In a gesture of community appreciation, every military member, veteran, and first responders will receive a gift card as a personal token of gratitude. The evening will feature a dramatic flyover by two jets during the National Anthem, adding a powerful visual tribute to the ceremony.

Premont Veterans Association Event

Additionally, the Premont Veterans Association is hosting Patriot Day at 10:00 AM at the Laughlin Community Center (248 SW 1st, Premont). This celebration will honor first responders while remembering the bravery and celebrating the service of those who protect our communities.

These diverse memorial events across the Coastal Bend demonstrate the region's commitment to never forgetting the events of September 11, 2001, while honoring the courage of first responders who continue to serve our communities today. Each event offers community members different ways to participate in this solemn day of remembrance, ensuring that the legacy of those lost will continue to inspire future generations.

For specific details about individual events, including registration requirements or additional information, community members are encouraged to contact the organizing departments or venues directly.

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