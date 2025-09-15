Coastal Bend Blood Center Revives 'Run for Blood' as sole annual fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a 10-year hiatus, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is bringing back its “Run for Blood” fundraiser this October, aiming to raise awareness and support for its critical role in the region’s healthcare system.

The event, scheduled for October 11, will feature 1K, 5K, and 10K runs, making it accessible to participants of all fitness levels. According to Ashley Ramirez, the center’s community outreach coordinator and spokesperson, this year’s run marks the first time the event has returned since 2015, and it’s taking on even greater importance in 2025.

“This will serve as our one and only fundraiser of the year,” Ramirez said. “We’re excited to bring it back and hope the community rallies behind it.”

KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors, Michelle and Bryan Hofmann, are expected to emcee the event.

More Than Just a Run

The “Run for Blood” will be held at a Water’s Edge Park at 7:30 a.m., and promises to be a family-friendly event with something for everyone. Attendees can expect:



Food trucks and vendors

Free smoothies from Smoothie King

Free slice of pizza from Grimaldi’s

1 beer ticket from Nueces Brewing Company (21 & older only)

Supporting a Life-Saving Mission

The Coastal Bend Blood Center serves 10 counties and 22 medical facilities, including every hospital in the Coastal Bend. It is the sole blood supplier in the region, collecting and distributing lifesaving blood donations seven days a week.

“People don’t realize how quickly the need for blood can spike,” Ramirez said. “Whether it’s an elective surgery, a car accident, or a community emergency, we have to be ready. And that means maintaining a steady supply.”

Each day, the center strives to collect at least 100 units of blood, though meeting that target is a constant challenge.

Ramirez emphasized that a single blood donation can save up to five lives, and it takes only 25 to 30 minutes to donate.

“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion,” she said. “You never know when it could be you or someone you love.”

Click here to learn how to donate.

The Cost of Saving Lives

Funds raised from the run will go directly toward the center’s operations and outreach programs, including:



High School Heroes blood drive initiative

Thank the Donor program, which allows recipients to send messages of gratitude to donors

Red Cord program for student donors

Maintenance and replacement of bloodmobiles, which can cost up to $500,000 each

“The upkeep of our facility is not inexpensive,” Ramirez noted. “This event will help ensure we can continue serving the community effectively.”

Event Registration & Sponsorships

Registration costs vary by race type and can be completed online by clicking here. The event is also listed on the center’s social media pages, where updates and promotions are shared.

Early bird deadline for event t-shirts is on September 26th. In addition, the blood center’s Natural Grocers Giveaway begins Monday, September 15, and will run for seven days. Anyone who registers during that week will be entered to win a $50 Natural Grocers gift card.

Sponsorships from local organizations, including Heil Law Firm, its title sponsor, and AEP Texas, Buffalo Roofing, First Community Mortgage, Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union, Randall Brooks Federal Credit Union, and others, are playing a key role in making the event possible.

The center is aiming for at least 350 participants and encourages anyone interested to sign up, regardless of fitness level.

“You don’t have to be a marathon runner,” Ramirez said. “Walk, run, or jog, just show up and support your community.”

