Coast Guard heroes who rescued dozens of people during Kerr County floods honored during city council meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Members of the United States Coast Guard who rescued more than 160 girls from Camp Mystic during last month's catastrophic floods in Kerrville and other parts of the Hill Country received the highest civilian honor from the city of Corpus Christi.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo presented the Medal of Civic Honor during Tuesday's city council meeting to the aircrew and rescue swimmer from Air Station Corpus Christi, which included a standing ovation from the crowd for their heroic service.

"Their extraordinary courage and professionalism were on full display during the recent and devastating floods in Kerrville. In the face of rapidly rising waters and extreme conditions, this aircrew carried out heroic helicopter rescue operations along the Guadalupe River that saved lives and demonstrated the very best of what it means to serve," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo during Tuesday's city council meeting.

Lieutenant Aircraft Commander Ian Hopper led his aircrew during this complex, high-risk mission with experience and sound judgment.

Lieutenant Copilot Blair Ogujiofor served as a copilot in the Kerrville response. This is a skill that requires extreme coordination in fast-changing conditions.

Flight Mechanic Seth Reeves played a critical role in the success and safety of this response, and was honored during Tuesday's city council meeting as well.

Petty Officer Rescue Swimmer Scott Ruskan served as the helicopter swimmer on the ground.

"A role that embodies bravery in its purest form. Entering a range of environments and dangerous conditions demands courage, skill, and it demands tremendous focus," said Mayor Guajardo.

The Medal of Civic Honor is the highest civilian recognition awarded by the city of Corpus Christi. The aircrew received the highest honor, which was endorsed on behalf of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. The air crew was also presented with a United States flag, which flew over the United States, in honor of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi.

