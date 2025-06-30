Closed-door desalination meeting draws protests over transparency

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A closed-door meeting about desalination hosted inside Buc Days headquarters on Monday drew vocal protests from community members who say they were left out of a key discussion involving public resources and trust in government. The private gathering, described in an invitation as a forum to “restore trust in local government,” was co-hosted by Councilman Mark Scott and the Coastal Bend Coalition.

In attendance were Councilman Roland Barrera, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, State Rep. Denise Villalobos, and several local business leaders. Organizers said it was not an official city function, but critics say the presence of elected officials raised concerns over transparency and public access. “This meeting may not be put on by the city, but we’re seeing state-level officials while we’re forced to be out here,” said protester Jake Hernandez with the Texas Campaign for the Environment.

Councilman Scott acknowledged the meeting was intentionally selective, aimed at business leaders, and said he limited invitations to avoid violating quorum rules.“I’ve been actively inviting community members to come listen from a desal perspective, to give them an update,” Scott said. “So would we have been allowed inside? No — it’s for business people.” Scott added.

The meeting came just days after the Corpus Christi City Council voted to remove the city manager’s unilateral spending power on desalination projects. That decision followed scrutiny over rising costs and contract approvals.“There’s this challenge to oversimplify and question it, and that’s what this is,” said Councilman Barrera. “So it's probably a call to action.”

Concerns over the project's expanding budget — from $5 million to more than $35 million across three contracts — have only intensified public skepticism. “That’s what my concern is,” said Councilmember Carolyn Vaughn. “First it was $5 million, $18 million, shot to $35 million — three different contracts. Citizens should be concerned about that.”

Outside the building, demonstrators held signs and chanted, calling for greater transparency and accountability in how major infrastructure decisions are made. As one protester put it, “Everything done in the dark must come to light.” For many, Monday’s meeting left more questions than answers — not only about the future of desalination in Corpus Christi, but about who gets a seat at the table when those decisions are made.