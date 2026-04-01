City works to restore traffic lights as multiple intersections experience outages across Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Public Works Department is responding to widespread traffic signal malfunctions affecting multiple intersections throughout the city, officials announced Tuesday.

City crews are working to restore normal operations at the affected intersections, where traffic lights are either flashing or out. The Public Works Department has not yet specified the cause of the outages or provided an estimated timeline for repairs.

The city is urging motorists to exercise extreme caution when approaching affected intersections. Officials emphasize that drivers should treat any intersection with flashing red lights or completely dark signals as a four-way stop.

City of Corpus Christi Blue dots indicate a red flashing lights.

This means drivers must come to a complete stop, check for cross traffic and pedestrians, and proceed only when the intersection is clear.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and remain patient as repairs continue. The city will provide updates as normal traffic signal operations are restored.

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6

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