City still dealing with storm debris cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday's early morning storms left behind downed trees and broken branches across the city, and Solid Waste Services is now working to collect the debris.

The city's Solid Waste Services Department is responding to a higher number of calls related to brush and storm debris pickup following Monday's storms.

A city spokesperson said crews and resources are being moved around to speed up the collection process.

The most storm debris has been reported in neighborhoods surrounding Oso Bay, including South Bay Park and Turtle Cove Park.

Residents who live east of Airline toward Flour Bluff can set out their storm-related debris for collection.

Those areas will not be given violations for early set-outs.

To request a special storm debris pickup, call the city's Service Center hotline at 3-1-1.

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