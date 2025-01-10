City of Corpus Christi will open a 'Cold Weather Refuge Center' at the Corpus Christi Gym

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City officials are preparing to open a temporary shelter for the community's residents who may need a warm place to stay during the cold weather.

"Due to the Freeze Watch and out of an abundance of caution, the city will open a Cold Weather Refuge Center at the Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway," said Robert Gonzales, Public Information Manager for the City of Corpus Christi.

The 'Cold Weather Refuge Center' at the Corpus Christi Gym will run continuously from Jan. 10 at 6:00 p.m. to Jan. 11 at 9:00 a.m.

"The RTA will provide free transportation to and from the facility," added Gonzales.

The city announced it would open the refuge center just hours after KRIS 6 News asked city officials if they would help the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission. The shelter posted on social media that they were overwhelmed with the amount of people needing assistance. The shelter posted the following information just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.