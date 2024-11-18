City of Corpus Christi unveils new honorary Veterans Memorial Parkway signs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After months in the making, the area from Yorktown Boulevard to Saratoga Boulevard has a new honorary name.

The honorary name, Veterans Memorial Parkway, was made official Monday, Nov. 18, with the unveiling of the new signs. This was possible after a representative of Veterans Memorial High School petitioned for the honorary name change to the Corpus Christi City Council.

“All the other high schools in this area have a name that correlates to their schools. And Veterans Memorial - obviously being so young - didn’t have one yet. So I wanted to make sure that we were able to get something that represented the school in our community,” Veterans Memorial High School student Temoc Zamora said.

Zamaro said he and the other Student Council members are proud to see their idea come to fruition, marking the 10th anniversary of Veterans Memorial High School.

The honorary name will not impact the streets official names or the property addresses. Signs were paid for by the City’s Public Works Department.

