City of Corpus Christi to host a listening session to go over DCP updates

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Corpus Christi City Council approved the first reading of the updated Drought Contingency Plan (DCP), with the final vote to be held at the upcoming City Council meeting on Feb. 11. If approved, the DCP updates will take effect the next day.

Because of these rapid preparations to revise drought management in the Coastal Bend, the City of Corpus Christi will be holding a Drought Contingency Plan listening session on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During this, residents will be able to comment on the proposed updates.

The listening session will give residents an additional form of communication before the upcoming final vote.

The session will feature a short presentation, followed by public comment - though residents will have between one to three minutes to share feedback based on how many people signed up to speak.

Reisdents can sign up at the kiosk between 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Atrium on Wednesday, Feb. 5

The listening session will be available for viewing on the City of Corpus Christi YouTube

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.