City of Corpus Christi releases 2024 City Thanksgiving holiday schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, most City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, 2024.

Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

  • City Hall will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 thru Friday, Nov. 29
  • The 311 Call Center will be open Monday, Nov. 25 thru Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 thru Friday, Nov. 29. If you have an emergency and need to report a wastewater back-up or overflow, a gas leak or gas odor, a water main break, or street flooding, you can still call 311. A dispatcher will connect emergency calls only.
  • No garbage and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s garbage and recycling routes (Zone #4) will be collected instead on Saturday, Nov. 30. The regular recycling schedule will resume on Friday, Nov. 29.
    • J.C. Elliott Transfer Station is closed Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen on Friday, Nov. 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Cefe Valenzuela Landfill is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Golf Courses:
    • Lozano Golf Center
      • Open Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.)
      • Open Friday, Nov. 29, 6 a.m. to dusk (regular hours)
    • Oso Golf Course
      • Open Thanksgiving Day, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.)
      • Open on Friday, Nov. 29, 6 a.m. to dusk (regular hours)
    • The Firefly
      • Open Thanksgiving Day, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.)
      • Open on Friday, Nov. 29, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (regular hours)
  • Tennis Centers:
    • Al Kruse Tennis Center & H-E-B Tennis Center:
      • Open Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
      • Closed Thanksgiving Day
      • Open Friday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Public Pools:
    • Collier Pool:
      • Closed Thanksgiving Day
      • Open Friday, Nov. 29
  • Natatorium:

• Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28• Open Friday, November 29

  • Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
    • Walking trails and playground open daily, from dawn to dusk.
    • Learning Center: Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Gymnasiums:
    • Corpus Christi Gym - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
    • Ben Garza Gym - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
  • After Hour Kid Power Program:
    • Closed Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29
  • Recreation Centers:
    • Closed Wednesday, November 27, Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29
  • Senior Centers:

• Closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29

  • Animal Care Services
    • Closed for adoptions on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
    • Open for calls for officers as normal; Residents can call the CCPD non-emergency number at (361) 826-2600
  • Libraries
    • All public libraries will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

