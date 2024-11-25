City of Corpus Christi releases 2024 City Thanksgiving holiday schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, most City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, 2024.

Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:



City Hall will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 thru Friday, Nov. 29

The 311 Call Center will be open Monday, Nov. 25 thru Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 thru Friday, Nov. 29. If you have an emergency and need to report a wastewater back-up or overflow, a gas leak or gas odor, a water main break, or street flooding, you can still call 311. A dispatcher will connect emergency calls only.

No garbage and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s garbage and recycling routes (Zone #4) will be collected instead on Saturday, Nov. 30. The regular recycling schedule will resume on Friday, Nov. 29.

J.C. Elliott Transfer Station is closed Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen on Friday, Nov. 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cefe Valenzuela Landfill is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center

Open Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.) Open Friday, Nov. 29, 6 a.m. to dusk (regular hours) Oso Golf Course

Open Thanksgiving Day, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.) Open on Friday, Nov. 29, 6 a.m. to dusk (regular hours) The Firefly

Open Thanksgiving Day, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.) Open on Friday, Nov. 29, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (regular hours)

Tennis Centers:

Al Kruse Tennis Center & H-E-B Tennis Center:

Open Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving Day Open Friday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Public Pools:

Collier Pool:

Closed Thanksgiving Day Open Friday, Nov. 29

Natatorium:

• Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28• Open Friday, November 29



Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playground open daily, from dawn to dusk. Learning Center: Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 1

Gymnasiums:

Corpus Christi Gym - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 Ben Garza Gym - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29

After Hour Kid Power Program:

Closed Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29

Recreation Centers:

Closed Wednesday, November 27, Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29

Senior Centers:

• Closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29

Animal Care Services

Closed for adoptions on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 Open for calls for officers as normal; Residents can call the CCPD non-emergency number at (361) 826-2600

Libraries

All public libraries will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.