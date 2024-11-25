City of Corpus Christi releases 2024 City Thanksgiving holiday schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, most City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, 2024.
Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:
- City Hall will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 thru Friday, Nov. 29
- The 311 Call Center will be open Monday, Nov. 25 thru Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 thru Friday, Nov. 29. If you have an emergency and need to report a wastewater back-up or overflow, a gas leak or gas odor, a water main break, or street flooding, you can still call 311. A dispatcher will connect emergency calls only.
- No garbage and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s garbage and recycling routes (Zone #4) will be collected instead on Saturday, Nov. 30. The regular recycling schedule will resume on Friday, Nov. 29.
- J.C. Elliott Transfer Station is closed Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen on Friday, Nov. 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cefe Valenzuela Landfill is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Golf Courses:
- Lozano Golf Center
- Open Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.)
- Open Friday, Nov. 29, 6 a.m. to dusk (regular hours)
- Oso Golf Course
- Open Thanksgiving Day, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.)
- Open on Friday, Nov. 29, 6 a.m. to dusk (regular hours)
- The Firefly
- Open Thanksgiving Day, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.)
- Open on Friday, Nov. 29, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (regular hours)
- Tennis Centers:
- Al Kruse Tennis Center & H-E-B Tennis Center:
- Open Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Closed Thanksgiving Day
- Open Friday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Public Pools:
- Collier Pool:
- Closed Thanksgiving Day
- Open Friday, Nov. 29
- Natatorium:
• Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28• Open Friday, November 29
- Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking trails and playground open daily, from dawn to dusk.
- Learning Center: Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 1
- Gymnasiums:
- Corpus Christi Gym - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
- Ben Garza Gym - Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
- After Hour Kid Power Program:
- Closed Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29
- Recreation Centers:
- Closed Wednesday, November 27, Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29
- Senior Centers:
• Closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29
- Animal Care Services
- Closed for adoptions on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
- Open for calls for officers as normal; Residents can call the CCPD non-emergency number at (361) 826-2600
- Libraries
- All public libraries will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
