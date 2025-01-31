City of Corpus Christi looking to fill 100 vacancies with one stop shop job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Did you know that only a small percentage of job seekers resumes make it to the hands of an employer? That’s part of the reason why the City of Corpus Christi is holding their city job fair, increasing candidates chances of being seen.

The city is looking to fill 100 vacancies among several departments.

“Some of those departments are going to be animal care, Corpus Christi Water, Development Services, Public Works and Solid Waste,” City Recruitment Manager Laura Cervantes said.

The job fair is where people like Hillary Bueno found a job.

“I was actually laid off at that time because they were downsizing,” Bueno said.

Just days after losing her job, she came across the city’s job fair.

“It was something where I was in the midst of what am I going to do now,” Bueno said.

It was her very first job fair and she brought several resumes. She was just one of 41 candidates that year that were hired on the spot.

Now a year later, Bueno said she sees a large event as a benefit, especially when on the job hunt.

“I’ve been here a year and seen how the process works with hiring and I do believe that having a face to face, in person interview is so beneficial because you get to see the personality of that person,” Bueno said.

Cervantes said that although some departments will be doing on-the-spot interviews, other departments like fire, police and engineering will also be there to give out information to those interested. Public Works is most in need.

“We do have job postings both in storm water, streets, and our traffic section as well as other locations in the city. But we have a need. The city is growing and with that growth we need people to help maintain the city,” Assistant Director of Public Works Jason Alvarez said.

Alvarez said they welcome all levels of experience, but they aren’t just looking to fill an empty spot.

“We’re looking for people willing to learn. People who are hard working and are team players,” Alvarez said.

Once candidates arrive at the job fair, a team will be spread out across the library to help candidates sign in and set up an account. All they ask is that you bring plenty of resumes and dress professionally in case of an on-the-spot interview. Those who are 18 or younger do need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The job fair will be on Saturday, February 15 from 10- two at La Retama Library.

With the job fair two weeks out, Linda Abbacchi, owner of Career Sense, shared some resume tips to get them polished up before handing them over.



Don’t add fluff. Get straight to the point with what you know and what you have accomplished.

Your header is important, so use keywords.

Don’t be afraid to shine a spotlight on yourself. You need to set yourself apart from others.



