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City of Corpus Christi launching offensive against mosquitoes

Mosquito Illnesses
James Gathany/CDC via AP
This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito.
Mosquito Illnesses
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mosquito control spraying operations are set to begin Monday in Corpus Christi.

The city will target the Oso Creek area on Monday. On Tuesday, spraying operations will move to North Beach and part of the Southside.

Wednesday's target is the Botanical Gardens area. On Thursday, spraying operations will target the Bayfront between Airline and Ennis Joslin Road.

The Westside and the Los Encinos area are scheduled for spraying on Friday.

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