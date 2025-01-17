City of Corpus Christi announces closures for 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday approaches, the city of Corpus Christi has announced the schedules and closures for some offices.

According to a city release, a few places in Corpus Christi will be closed on Jan. 20 in observance of the holiday. Emergency and essential City services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.

Below is a list of City office closings and schedules:

Public Health District will be Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Utilities Billing Office will be Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025; however, customers may make utility bill payments:

Online: https://ccpay.cctexas.com/IPSUB/PortalAccount/Login

By telephone at (361) 885-0751

At H-E-B Stores

Municipal Court will be Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025; however, customers may make payments and request Defensive Driving:

Make payments by:



Phone: 1-866-299-7084

Dropbox is located at 120 North Chaparral Street

Solid Waste Operations :

Garbage, recycling, and brush will not be collected on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Saturday, January 18, 2025 (the Saturday before).

J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station: Closed, Monday, January 20, 2025.

Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: Open Monday, January 20, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services will be closed to the public on Monday, January 20, 2025. Animal Care Officers will be responding to calls for service. Residents can contact the CCPD Non-Emergency Police at (361) 826-2600.

Code Enforcement will be Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Development Services will be Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Libraries : All public libraries will be Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Parks and Recreation:

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course:

Open on Monday, January 20, 2025



H-E-B Tennis Center and Al Kruse Tennis Center:

Open on Monday, January 20, 2025



Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium:

Open on Monday, January 20, 2025



Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playground are Open daily from dawn to dusk

Learning Center: Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:

Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025



After-Hour Kid Power Program Office:

Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025



All Recreation Centers:

Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025



All Senior Centers:

Closed on Monday, January 20, 2025