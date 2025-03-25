City of Corpus Christi accepts grant to upgrade WIC building

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday's City Council meeting, a grant was accepted totaling $190,000 from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (THHSC) for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District’s (CCNCPHD) Women, Infants, and Children’s Nutrition Program (WIC).

These new funds will pay for improvements to the city's WIC facility at 1702 Horne Road.

“The renovations will significantly enhance our customer experience and provide an improved welcoming environment to the 5,000+ participants we serve each month,” said Dr. Dante Gonzalez, Interim Director of Public Health. “Renovating our facility strengthens our commitment to improved service delivery and aligns with the needs and expectations of our community.”

Key upgrades totaling $180,000 to the WIC facility will include:

Installation of new ceiling tiles and vents

Implementation of a new integrated and high-quality PA system

Enhancements to public restrooms and waiting areas

Fresh exterior and interior painting

Replacement of exterior lighting

Installation of hurricane-impact windows

Enhanced exterior WIC signage



The project will begin in April and is expected to be completed in September.

In addition to facility upgrades, $10,000 will be allocated for purchasing incentives to enhance WIC participants' experiences, including nutrition education items for use at home.

