City moves forward with desalination proposal for the Barney Davis Power Plant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has unanimously approved a motion to partner with CPS Energy of San Antonio to develop a seawater desalination project at the Barney Davis Power Plant in Flour Bluff.

Council members voted Tuesday to authorize city staff to move forward with the partnership, which would explore options for desalination at the Flour Bluff facility. The project is separate from the city's previously discussed Inner Harbor desalination project.

The desalination plant could cost as much as $600 million.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!