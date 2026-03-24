Corpus Christi City Council authorizes negotiations for a 14-million-gallon Aquatech water agreement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council approved a motion authorizing city staff to negotiate a water sale agreement with Aquatech.

The proposal could eventually provide the city with up to 14 million gallons of water per day. The water would be produced and treated at the existing CC Polymer seawater desalination plant.

The proposed cost for the water is $7.50 for every 1,000 gallons. The city would also pay to build a line to convey the water into the city's infrastructure.

City staff will now work to put together a contract, which will be presented to the city council at a future meeting.

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