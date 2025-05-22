City manager says water supply stable despite council member's emergency call

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni says the city's water supply remains stable despite concerns raised by a council member earlier this week.

District 2 Council Member Sylvia Campos had called for a declaration of a Level One water emergency after the city missed a full day of water deliveries from the Lower Colorado River Authority.

"We have enough water in the western and eastern reservoirs to meet demand. And it will be well over a year before we trigger what could be a six-month warning where we don't have enough to meet daily demand," Zanoni said.

According to the city's online water dashboard, Corpus Christi isn't projected to reach Level One emergency status until November 2026.

The city is taking proactive measures to secure additional water sources. Officials are drilling 10 new wells expected to produce over 10 million gallons per day. If state permits are approved, pumping could begin by July.

Additionally, the city is revisiting the Evangeline Groundwater deal, which could provide more water in as little as six to eight months.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

