City manager announces new water proposals. How will this affect your family?

The city of Corpus Christi has announced making possible changes to resident's water usage under a Level 1 Water Emergency Plan, but it will need council approval.

During the city's weekly briefing at City Hall Friday morning, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni announced that the city is proposing several changes.

Currently, the Level 1 Water Emergency plan calls for:



Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, or other vehicle is absolutely prohibited.

Residential baseline is 7,000 gallons a month. When the 25% curtailment is put in place, residents can face violations if they surpass 5,250 gallons a month

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News During Friday's media briefing, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni discussed changes the city would like to make to its Level 1 Water Emergency Plan.

New proposals to be presented to the Corpus Christi City Council during their meeting on Tuesday, May 11.



Customers will be able to wash their vehicles with a bucket at home under a Level 1 Water Emergency

Commercial car washes will be able to operate

Residential baseline will increase to 8,000 gallons a month. When the 25% curtailment is put in place, residents will be asked to not use more than 6,000 gallons a month. Zanoni explained an average customer uses 4500 gallons a day but the baseline was moved to help those families who use more than that.

There will be no fines for residential customers if they go over their allocation

The city will not shut off water if they go over their allocation

The city is looking at adding surcharges to large volume users.

Other issues discussed:



Fines still exist if customers for customers caught irrigating their landscape.

The city was discussing modifying hours at its four city pools, two aquatic centers, and five splash pads. Upon further review of operational changes, they will no longer modify the hours to this summer's schedule. More information will be released on Friday.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

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