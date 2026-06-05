City hosts annual hurricane evacuation drill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents and volunteers gathered Friday at a Corpus Christi gym to take part in an annual training exercise designed to prepare city employees and emergency personnel for a mass evacuation.

The City of Corpus Christi, Texas Division of Emergency Management, the RTA, CCISD and the American Red Cross were among the entities that participated in the exercise.

Jace Johnson, Emergency Coordinator for the City of Corpus Christi, said the start of hurricane season is a reminder for families to have a plan in place.

"Now is the time to make sure that you have a plan for your family, right? So not a big forecast for hurricanes this season but the reality is it only takes one," Johnson said.

Residents who cannot evacuate on their own will be taken by the RTA to the evacuation center, where they will be checked in and put on buses to shelters in San Antonio. Those residents will be brought back to the city once it is safe.

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