City council to vote on $200K in homeless services funding for 6 local groups

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a motion that would distribute more than $200,000 to six groups that work with the homeless.

If the motion is approved, each of the following organizations would receive just over $40,000:

Mother Teresa Shelter

The Salvation Army

Timon's Ministries

Mission 911

Esperanza de Tejas

Tacos Not Bombs

The funding comes from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The six groups were selected by the city through a grant application process.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!