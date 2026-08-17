City council to vote on $200K in homeless services funding for 6 local groups

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a motion that would distribute more than $200,000 to six groups that work with the homeless.
If the motion is approved, each of the following organizations would receive just over $40,000:
- Mother Teresa Shelter
- The Salvation Army
- Timon's Ministries
- Mission 911
- Esperanza de Tejas
- Tacos Not Bombs
The funding comes from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The six groups were selected by the city through a grant application process.
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