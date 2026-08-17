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City council to vote on $200K in homeless services funding for 6 local groups

Timon's ministries.jpg
Jay Pena
Timon&#39;s Ministries has been open for 20 years, and serves low- to no-income people.
Timon's ministries.jpg
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a motion that would distribute more than $200,000 to six groups that work with the homeless.

If the motion is approved, each of the following organizations would receive just over $40,000:

  • Mother Teresa Shelter
  • The Salvation Army
  • Timon's Ministries
  • Mission 911
  • Esperanza de Tejas
  • Tacos Not Bombs

The funding comes from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The six groups were selected by the city through a grant application process.

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